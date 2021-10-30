T20 World Cup 2021: "He can play every single game" - Brett Lee on Ravichandran Ashwin 

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is of the opinion that Ravichandran Ashwin has the ability to feature in all matches for team India. However, he also pointed out that this decision ultimately lies in the hands of captain Virat Kohli along with the selectors.

In his conversation with ANI, the cricketer-turned-commentator admitted to being a fan of the Indian off-spinner. Brett Lee also put emphasis on the immense experience the seasoned campaigner has of playing at the highest level. Here's what he said:

"If you are after an angle about Ashwin, he is first and foremost a wonderful cricketer. I am a big fan and he has got a lot to offer, he is very very experienced. He is a great leader and of course, he can play every single game.

Brett Lee further added:

'They (team management) chose not to play him and that is on them. But whether he should be in the XI is up to the selectors and captain to make a call.”

The Indian bowling attack failed to pick up a single wicket in their opening clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Ashwin has always been a wicket-taking option. If picked to play against New Zealand, he could very well be Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in this crucial encounter.

While the 35-year-old last T20I appearance came in 2017, he has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier league. In the latest edition as well, the bowler was successful in making a significant impact with his tidy spells.

While he managed to pick up just seven wickets from 13 games, he had an impressive economy rate of 7.41 to his name. Ravindra Jadeja is an automatic selection in the side. But Ashwin could be a like-for-like replacement for Varun Chakravarthy if the team management looks to shake things up a bit.

"I am really impressed with the Kiwis" - Brett Lee

Brett Lee also highlighted that New Zealand have most of their bases covered when it comes to the shortest format. He noted that they have bowlers who can trouble opposition batters with their swing. Brett Lee also seemed impressed with the Blackcaps' death bowlers.

Here's what Brett Lee said:

"The Kiwis have got an amazing structure and some beautiful players that swing the ball at the top of the order to get one, two, three batsmen out, they got guys at the top of the order who can dominate, they got guys who can hit through the middle period and they have good death bowlers, so I am really impressed with the Kiwis.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India and New Zealand are slated to battle it out in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, October 31. The Dubai International Stadium will host the high-octane clash between the two star-studded sides.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ravichandran Ashwin should be included in the playing XI for clash against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes so far