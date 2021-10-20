T20 World Cup 2021: "He's not started bowling yet" - Rohit Sharma on Hardik Pandya's recovery

Rohit Sharma has hinted that Team India might try to out a few options as their hunt for a sixth bowling option continues with Hardik Pandya yet to resume bowling in training sessions.

Rohit, who has closely monitored Hardik since the start of the second phase of IPL 2021, stated the Baroda cricketer will start bowling soon and will be ready before the tournament starts.

Speaking at the toss in India's warm-up match against England, Rohit Sharma said:

"He's getting there. He's not started bowling yet but in the next few days he starts bowling and he should be ready when the World Cup starts. Possibly. Myself, Virat, Surya. We'll all bowl and see if we can chip in with a sixth option. Not really. Even if we play with five bowlers, we've got the quality. The sixth bowler just gives you an extra option in case someone is having a bad day."

Hardik Pandya has hardly rolled his arms since his return to action from a back injury in early 2020. The flamboyant cricketer bowled an over here and there but looked miles from his best. India would want Hardik to regain his rhythm as Virat Kohli & Co aim for the 2021 T20 World Cup title.

"Today is the day we try all those things" - Rohit Sharma

Despite a convincing win over England in the first warm-up game, the team management will be on their toes as the bowlers conceded 188 runs. The middle-order also gave a below-par performance.

Rohit Sharma insisted India might try out a few things in the warm-up game against Australia before a high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

"We obviously want to make sure we get our sixth bowling option in as well. There are a few other things in the batting order which we want to try. Possibly, today is the day we try all those things," Rohit Sharma continued.

India will begin their T20 World Cup against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava