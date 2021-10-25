T20 World Cup 2021: “Huge monkey off the back”- Dinesh Karthik on India’s unbeaten streak against Pakistan ending 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has described the team’s unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cup games coming to an end as a 'huge monkey off the back'. According to Karthik, for far too long India had been playing under the pressure of having not lost to Pakistan in the quadrennial event.

Heading into Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai, Pakistan had never beaten India in either the 50-over World Cup or the T20 version. Babar Azam’s men, however, ended the barren run with a ten-wicket mauling of India.

Speaking about India’s unbeaten streak against Pakistan coming to an end, Karthik had an interesting take on the matter. In a discussion on Cricbuzz, he explained:

“It’s a huge monkey off the back. For 2-3 decades, we have had this constant pressure, every time India plays Pakistan in a World Cup match, that we haven’t lost to them. Now that this is done with, we can move further in this tournament, which is very interestingly poised. India have to do well against New Zealand and Afghanistan.”

Analysing Pakistan’s exceptionally clinical performance, Karthik admitted that the team played their best game in a long time. and India, unfortunately, were at the receiving end. The 36-year-old said:

“Shaheen Afridi set the tone for them and they never looked back. You’ve got to give credit to a batting unit when they have not even given you one chance through the 18 overs."

"In many ways, Pakistan have had their best game in a very long time, and it has come against an opposition that has haunted them for a while now. A lot of credit should go to Pakistan (for) the way they bowled, fielded and, most importantly, the way they batted as well.”

Set to chase 152, Pakistan eased to their target in 17.5 overs, with both openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, cracking half-centuries.

“Ball that Rohit received was unplayable” - Karthik lauds Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

Before the Pakistan openers put up a dominating show. it was pacer Shaheen Afridi who set the tone of the game by sending back Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply. Praising Afridi’s bowling effort, Karthik said:

“The first ball that Rohit received, it was an unplayable ball. Not many in the world can not get out to that. Even to beat KL Rahul at sheer pace, that shows his skill level. You can understand why he is one of the best bowlers in the world.”

After Pakistan decided to bowl first against India, Afridi trapped Sharma (0) lbw with a yorker-length delivery before crashing through Rahul (3)'s defence. India ended up posting 151 for 7, which Pakistan chased down without breaking a sweat.

