T20 World Cup 2021: "I’d love to play one more World Cup; don't think they will allow me" - Chris Gayle

Champion West Indies opener Chris Gayle has said he wants to play in another World Cup but conceded that his international career is nearing its completion.

Gayle played what looked like his last international game for the West Indies on Saturday. The champion cricketer was given a guard of honor by his teammates as well as the Australian players after the game.

The southpaw managed a nine-ball 15 with the bat but still ended up on a high. He claimed the wicket of Mitchell Marsh during the closing stages of the Australian run-chase.

Steve Allen @ScubaStv Chris Gayle thanks Mitch Marsh for his final T20 International wicket 😂 #t20worldcup2021 Chris Gayle thanks Mitch Marsh for his final T20 International wicket 😂 #t20worldcup2021 https://t.co/aGPKO8m8Si

He celebrated the moment by running like a kid and jumping on Marsh's back, who acknowledged it with a smile.

Speaking to the ICC on Facebook after the game, he said:

"I was just having some fun today. Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stand and just having some fun seeing as it’s going to be my last World Cup game."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra This is so beautiful to watch. Australia giving guard of honour to Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

This is so beautiful to watch. Australia giving guard of honour to Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.https://t.co/cHWA24kr2q

The swashbuckling opener conceded his dream of featuring in another World Cup is far fetched. However, he is still hoping to walk in the sunset in front of his home fans.

“I’d love to play one more World Cup. But I don’t think they will allow me," said Gayle.

"It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement but they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much.' Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it long time and then I’ll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can’t say that as yet.” he added.

Tim Wigmore @timwig Very few players have had more impact on T20 than Chris Gayle, the Bradman of T20.



Has scored 22 centuries; the next best is 8.



Has hit 1043 sixes; the next best is 760.



A phenomenon Very few players have had more impact on T20 than Chris Gayle, the Bradman of T20.Has scored 22 centuries; the next best is 8.Has hit 1043 sixes; the next best is 760. A phenomenon

Gayle is a two-time T20 World Cup and one-time Champions Trophy winner. He will go down as one of the greatest all-format batters that the West Indies have ever produced.

He represented the Caribbean islands in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 79 T20s, scoring 7215, 10480 and 1899 runs respectively. This includes 42 tons, four double hundreds and two triple centuries.

"I’ve been through a lot of struggle" - Chris Gayle

People associate Gayle with a glamor and 'larger-than-life' persona. Because of this, it is easy to ignore the struggles that the 42-year-old has endured throughout his formative years and international career.

Reflecting on the same, he said:

"I’ve been through a lot of struggle. You mentioned the heart condition but I’ve had a phenomenal career. I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong. The career has been really great. I’ve had a bit of hiccups here and there. I’ve shed blood, I’ve shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand, I’m still batting for West Indies."

He also talked about the results not going in favor of West Indies in this T20 World Cup.

"It was a pleasure always to represent West Indies, I’m very passionate about West Indies. It really hurts bad when we lose games and we don’t get the result and the fans so [much] more is very important to me because I'm an entertainer. When I don’t get the chance to entertain them it really hurt me a lot.

'You might not that see that expression, I might not show those sort of emotions, but I’m gutted inside for the fans, and especially for this World Cup as well," he added.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Chris Gayle's Career in T20 Cricket:-



•Match - 452

•Innings - 444

•Runs - 14306

•Average - 36.49

•Strike Rate - 145.43

•HS - 175*

•50s - 87

•100s - 22

•4s - 1108

•6s - 1043



What an Amazing Career. I think Greatest T20 Batsman in the History. Thank You, Chris Gayle. Chris Gayle's Career in T20 Cricket:-•Match - 452•Innings - 444•Runs - 14306•Average - 36.49•Strike Rate - 145.43•HS - 175*•50s - 87•100s - 22•4s - 1108•6s - 1043What an Amazing Career. I think Greatest T20 Batsman in the History. Thank You, Chris Gayle. https://t.co/zNHk7RZio9

Gayle also revealed the personal problems dealt with during his campaign at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Most people didn’t even know since the first game of the World Cup my Dad has been ill so I have to rush back to Jamaica tonight, see what the doctor have to say about him. He’s batting well, he’s 91 years old, but he’s been struggling a bit. I have to go back home," he said.

"Sometimes as a player we play through a lot of things and we don’t really express these things. We’re here to do a job. Those are the behind the scenes, what you have to deal with as a player and then come and perform." he added.

Gayle endured a poor T20 WC campaign, managing just 45 runs in five innings at an average of nine and a strike rate of 91.84.

