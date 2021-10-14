T20 World Cup 2021: "I hope opposition teams are scared when they come up against us" - England bowler Jofra Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer is confident of a hugely successful campaign for the Eoin Morgan-led unit at the ICC T20 World Cup despite his and Ben Stokes' absences from the squad.

Archer will not be part of England's squad for the marquee event due to a recurring stress fracture that has forced the right-arm pacer to miss competitive cricket since March. Ben Stokes will also miss the World Cup and the upcoming Ashes tour due to a finger injury and mental health issues.

However, Archer isn't too bothered by this as he feels England have enough ammunition in the tank to exorcize the demons of 2016 where they lost to the West Indies in the final at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In his column for The Daily Mail, Archer wrote:

"Let's face it, we have been successful for so long, top of the world rankings as a result and have players that can dominate on any stage. Yes, myself and Ben Stokes are unavailable but I'm not worried about that in terms of the way the team will perform. I know there is enough strength in depth to cover our absence."

England have named left-arm pacer Tymal Mills and hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone in their squad as replacements for Archer and Stokes respectively.

Can England exorcize the demons of the 2016 T20 WC final in 2021?

England T20 Team [Image- Getty]

England is currently the No.1-ranked T20I side in the world. The Morgan-led side have lost just three bilateral T20I series - all against India in 2017, 2018, and 2021 - since the last T20 World Cup.

A combination of marquee hitters like Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, the in-form Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, top-quality spinners in Adil Rashid and some skilled seamers makes England a dangerous side.

Archer is hopeful that the opposition teams will be 'scared' when they come up against the 2019 50-over champions in the World Cup. He wrote:

"I hope the opposition teams are scared when they come up against us over these next few weeks. I hope people are losing sleep at night, thinking, 'Jeez, we have got a tough game tomorrow.'"

England will open their campaign against defending champions West Indies in Dubai on October 23.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar