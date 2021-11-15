"I'll say it now" - Azam Zampa taunts Michael Vaughan after Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021 triumph

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa reminded Michael Vaughan of his inaccurate T20 World Cup 2021 prediction after the team’s memorable triumph in the ICC event on Sunday in Dubai. Australia hammered New Zealand by eight wickets in the final to lift their maiden men's T20 World Cup title.

Previewing the tournament, Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special that he did not see Australia making much of an impact. He was quoted as saying:

"I’ll say it now, I don’t give Australia much chance. In T20 cricket they’ve struggled. Glenn Maxwell’s exceptional so he will have to have an incredible tournament. But I don’t see the Aussies doing too much. England, India, West Indies, New Zealand, one of those four and maybe Pakistan because of the conditions.”

Australia, however, exceeded expectations by defeating favorites Pakistan in the semis before getting the better of the Kiwis in the final.

On Monday, Zampa took to his Instagram handle and posted a few lines from Vaughan’s quote on Australia’s chances ahead of the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen replied to the post with a red heart emoji, while Glenn Maxwell wrote “Lol” and shared a gold medal emoji.

Zampa was the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021. He claimed 13 wickets at a strike rate of 12.4 and an economy rate of 5.81.

Zampa is the Player of the Tournament for me: Aaron Finch

While David Warner was named the Player of T20 World Cup 2021 for smashing 289 runs, Australian captain Aaron Finch termed Zampa as his Player of the Tournament. Speaking at the post-match presentation following Australia’s incredible win, Finch proclaimed:

“(Zampa) is player of the tournament for me. He controlled the game, got big wickets, super player."

Speaking after the win, Zampa said that he just tried to bowl to his strength and to the best of his abilities. The elated 29-year-old stated:

“I knew the wickets are going to be slow. I bowled in some good times, we won tosses and bowled with a dry ball. Tried to get wickets and tried to defend when needed. Lot of credit to them (support staff). Preparation from their side has been great. This is their win as well.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Zampa, who claimed a five-fer against Bangladesh, registered figures of 1 for 26 in the final. The leg-spinner dismissed an out-of-sorts Martin Guptill for 28.

Edited by Sai Krishna