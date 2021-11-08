T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't see any reason why India should change their template" - Ajit Agarkar on board with India's current brand of T20 cricket

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar does not necessarily believe the team have to revamp their template altogether just because of a couple of losses. India's approach to the 2021 T20 World Cup has been termed tentative by several when compared to the brazen all-out style employed by the likes of England and Pakistan.

Agarkar noted that had India been at their best in the games against Pakistan and New Zealand, no one would have been questioning the template of the Indian cricket team in T20 cricket.

While previewing the contest between India and Namibia for ESPN Cricinfo, Agarkar said:

"It's just that it has been a tournament where India have not played well enough in two games or played up to their capability, if they had, we perhaps would not be questioning their template. I don't see any reason why India should change their template just because they had two losses."

While the slow nature of the tracks and the results of the coin toss have not gone in India's favor, the bulk of the blame must go to poor performances by the star-studded Indian batting unit.

I don't think India's template is incorrect: Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody also sided with the opinion that there is not much wrong with India's current template. He attributed India's struggles in the tournament simply to their inability to perform under pressure.

The Men In Blue were under huge pressure to keep their winning streak against Pakistan. Following the loss, the pressure prolonged due to the backlash over the previous result. Moody added:

"Coming into the World Cup, India were seen as the deadset favourites with England. So, on the back of a couple of losses, I don't think their template is incorrect. I think they've got it right, they have the skill and the talent. It's just that they have not executed under pressure in this World Cup."

India are set to return home without making it to the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time since the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. They will compete in their final group stage contest against Namibia which will also mark the final assignments of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri at the helm.

