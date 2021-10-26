T20 World Cup 2021: Brian Lara raises concerns about Chris Gayle batting at No. 3 for West Indies 

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is of the opinion that a veteran batter like Chris Gayle is not suited for the No. 3 role in the shortest format. Instead, Lara wants young guns like Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran to bat at the crucial position.

While speaking on Star Sports ahead of the defending champions' upcoming fixture against South Africa, Lara pointed out that Gayle is not capable of steading the ship if the team loses early wickets at his age.

The former West Indies batter also noted that the southpaw is also not the right candidate to up the ante when the openers give the team a good start. He proposed that the swashbuckler should be once again played as an opener.

As per Lara, the hard-hitting left-hander should be given the license to play freely at the top of the order. Here's what he said:

"When you lose early wickets, he has to come in and repair that damage and go on to do something special. Is he someone who, when there are 70-80 runs on the board, can continue the onslaught? I am not sure at 42. I think someone like Shimron Hetmyer or Nicolas Pooran, younger guys with more agility and maybe better eyesight can do that job."

The former West Indies batter added:

"But again, they have not been pushed to that position. So are they capable of doing it? Personally, I would like to see Chris Gayle thrown right up front and say you have the license to go and do what you do best. Hit the ball in the first six overs, get the ball over the boundary, get it going and give us a good start."

Watch the full video here:

West Indies look to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to England

Despite their formidable batting line-up, the West Indies failed miserably in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021. They were bundled out for a paltry score of 55, with Chris Gayle the only batter who crossed double figures.

The West Indies will be keen to come up with an improved performance against South Africa on Tuesday in their second match of the competition. The two teams are set to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in an afternoon contest.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

