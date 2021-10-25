T20 World Cup 2021: "If that doesn't happen, you'll see India struggle always" - Aakash Chopra analyzes India's 'top-heavy' problem

Aakash Chopra has analyzed India's top-heavy issues in their batting order. The former opener reckoned that with the lack of experience and form in the middle order, two of the top three - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - need to perform well in every game else the team will struggle inexorably.

Aakash Chopra's observation came in light of India's 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan on Sunday. Both Rohit and Rahul were dismissed in the powerplay overs. Skipper Kohli waged a mostly lone war, hitting a 49-ball 57. The second-highest score in the innings came from Rishabh Pant, who hit a much-needed aggressive 39. Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya also flattered to decive.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Rishabh doesn't have that reputation in this format that you expect from him. SKY has just started playing international cricket. With due respect, he hasn't scored a lot of runs of late. There was that one inning but it's his first World Cup and he's still slightly untested against top-quality bowling."

He added:

"Hardik Pandya is not in form so if your no.4, 5 and 6 are not as reliable as your no.1, 2 and 3 or if they are 100 and you are not even 50 then this means that your cream is at the top and if you make a mistake there, you'll find it difficult to recover. So India will have to fix this in their minds that the top three will have to perform every single time. At least two in three must always fire and if that doesn't happen, you'll see them struggle always."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash

Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ Stay fit and you’ll go places. #IndvPak #T20WorldCup

Despite the middle-order issue, India managed to reach a competitive 151-7 in Dubai. However, a spirited batting display by Mohammed Rizwan (79 off 55) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (68 off 52) and an uninspired bowling performance from India helped the Men in Green chase the target down in 17.5 overs.

One of India's top-three firing not enough, New Zealand's bowling is good too: Aakash Chopra

India will now play against New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, in that order, in Group 2. Aakash Chopra further said that while the Rohit-Rahul-Kohli combination is still the "best in the world", New Zealand's bowlers too, will present a similar channel to Pakistan which India will have to be wary of.

Aakash Chopra added:

"It's still true that our top-3 is the best in the world. Rohit getting out on 3 and Rahul on 1, it doesn't make them bad. They are still two very good players who got out on brilliant deliveries. But now it's clear that two of these three will have to fire. Two of them getting out and only one doing well won't be enough against a good bowling unit like Pakistan. New Zealand's bowling unit is not too bad either. We are not playing against Afghanistan in Sharjah but if we do, they can also trouble us. Their bowling unit is also good for that surface."

The India-New Zealand match will be played in Dubai on Sunday, October 31, starting at 7:30 PM IST. Kohli and co. will have to look at all remaining matches as knockouts and try and win all of them to have a better chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

