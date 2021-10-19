T20 World Cup 2021: "If Hardik can bowl 2 overs, it gives India that much more balance" - Kapil Dev 

Former India captain Kapil Dev threw his weight behind the Indian team's chances at the T20 World Cup 2021, despite the constant debate around Hardik Pandya's inability to bowl in recent times.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat from Talk 100.3, Dev shed light on how Hardik's bowling might potentially ease Indian skipper Virat Kohli's tensions on the field, but it won't necessarily have a telling impact on the team's quest for the title.

"An all-rounder always makes a massive difference to a team. Hardik not bowling will not impact India's chances, but it will make a difference in terms of Kohli's options. If an all-rounder is available for both (batting and bowling), it enhances the captain's ability to rotate bowlers and gives him the extra option to fall back on."

Dev also drew parallels to how two Indian cricket greats, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, could both roll their arm over and provide an overall balance to the XI during their playing days.

"When Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were playing, they could have bowled 2 out of 4 overs, the captain had an extra person to consider if one of the bowlers got hit and it made his job easier. If Hardik can bowl even 2 overs, it gives India that much more balance."

Dev, who famously led India to the country's first-ever World Cup win back in 1983, also explained how an injury is always a thorn in the flesh, and a 100% recovery without due practice is close to impossible.

"If you are able to bowl 40-50 balls in the nets, it builds up the confidence in any player to bowl in a match, otherwise it is that much more difficult to be fully committed. If you don't practice in the nets, you won't have confidence in your bowling. Any type of injury hampers a player's ability."

While the former India captain believes Hardik's skill with the ball could be useful at the T20 World Cup, Dev feels the talent pool existing within the Indian squad is more than capable of camouflaging the Baroda all-rounder's inability to bowl.

"In Hardik's case, India should be okay given the talent in the team, but him bowling even 2 overs will obviously lend more flexibility. That said, I believe India does have the firepower in the team to make up for the deficiency."

India's quest for the T20 World Cup 2021 title will begin on October 24th, when Kohli's men step onto the field to take on arch-rivals Pakistan. With this World Cup being Kohli's final T20I assignment as captain, there's a lot at stake over the next month.

