T20 World Cup 2021: “If your name is Bradman, if you’re in a bubble, your average will come down” - Ravi Shastri

Outgoing Team India coach Ravi Shastri launched a staunch defence of his players following the side’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. Claiming that even Don Bradman’s performance would have come down if he had to stay in a bubble for an extended period, Shastri pointed out that the team has been in a bio-secure environment for nearly six months.

India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 despite a nine-wicket victory over Namibia in their last Super 12 encounter. Their heavy losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two matches came back to haunt them.

Speaking at a post-match conference following India’s ouster from the T20 World Cup 2021, Shastri, in his inimitable manner, said:

“One thing I would say, this is not an excuse, it is a fact. When you are six months in a bubble… there are a lot of players in this team who play all three formats. In the last 24 months, they have been home for 25 days. I don’t care who you are. If your name is Bradman, if you’re in a bubble, your average will come down because you are human. This is not something where you put petrol in the backside and expect the guy to move on in overdrive.”

Praising the team for their achievements, the 59-year-old warned that players will suffer if the bubble fatigue issue is not dealt with on an urgent basis. Shastri added:

“It’s not what you accomplish, it is what you overcome and that’s what this team has done. They have shown the drive to hang in there, no complaints. But sooner or later the bubble will burst so you’ve got to be careful.”

Asked about the team culture, wherein players have often stood up for each other, Shastri admitted that it was something him and Virat Kohli strived hard to achieve. The former all-rounder explained:

“We wanted trust in that dressing room. That’s the only way you can get each others’ back. We needed communication, we needed no finger pointing at each other. We needed the word “I” to be thrown into the dustbin, the word “we” coming in and creating a culture that had to be obeyed and followed.”

India’s T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Namibia marked the end of Shastri’s association with the team as head coach. Rahul Dravid will take charge of the side from the New Zealand series.

“Something the administrators will be looking at” - Ravi Shastri on dealing with player fatigue

While Shastri vehemently backed his players over the bio-bubble factor, he expressed confidence that, not only BCCI, but all the other cricketing boards would deal with the issue in a swift manner. Asked if he had requested the BCCI to grant rest to some players, he responded:

“That’s not my job. That’s something the administrators not only from BCCI but others around the globe will also be looking at. Before big tournaments (they need) to ensure that there is a little bit of gap so that the guys are mentally fresh and ready to go.”

India’s next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand featuring three T20Is and two tests, which will begin on November 17.

Edited by Sai Krishna