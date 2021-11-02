T20 World Cup 2021: "If you wanted R Ashwin's experience so desperately, you should have played him in the XI" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons India should have played Ravichandran Ashwin if the logic behind picking him in the T20 World Cup squad was to utilize his experience. The former Indian batter questioned think-tank’s decision to bench the off-spinner after selecting him for white-ball cricket out of nowhere.

Ashwin has not played a limited-overs match for India since 2017. Yet, he was a surprise selection in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad. India, however, preferred to play mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy against Pakistan and New Zealand. The 30-year-old went wicketless in both games.

Responding to a fan query on his YouTube channel, Chopra agreed that Ashwin should have been part of the XI once he was picked. Else, there was no point in selecting him. He stated:

“Ravichandran Ashwin should definitely have been picked in the XI. He was selected in the squad in the first place because of his experience. What is the point of having experience on the bench? Even if the team had picked a 15-year-old and had kept him on the bench, it really wouldn’t have mattered. Experience can be utilized only if the player is part of the team and the playing XI. If you wanted R Ashwin's experience so desperately, for sure you should have played him in the XI. There was no point in selecting him otherwise.”

Chopra went on to add that questions would definitely be raised over the handling of a senior player like Ashwin. He elaborated:

“He has not been part of the ODI or T20I set up for the last four years and India had done well without him. India did not miss Ashwin in the white-ball formats. But, out of the blue, they selected him (for the T20 World Cup). If they took a gamble, they should have given it a chance to work. It was pointless picking him out of nowhere and then not playing him in the XI. Surely question marks will be raised about his selection now.”

Incidentally, the 35-year-old, who is India’s no.1 spin bowler in the longer version of the game, did not play a single Test during the tour of England.

“Why is Ashwin being so dropped for so long? It is a matter of investigation” - Dilip Vengsarkar

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar is among those who has questioned Ashwin’s exclusion from the playing XI for the first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking to PTI, Vengsarkar said:

"Why is Ashwin being so dropped for so long? It is a matter of investigation. Across formats he is your best spinner with more than 600 international wickets. He is your senior most spinner and you don't pick him. I fail to understand. He didn't play a single game in the England Test series also. Why do you pick him then? It is a mystery to me."

Ashwin looked good in the warm-up games played ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. He claimed 2/8 in the second practice match against Australia.

