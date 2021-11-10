T20 World Cup 2021: Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf share trivia on Pakistan with Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Ahead of Pakistan and Australia's clash in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-finals, Pakistan cricketers Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf caught up with their opponent players Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Wasim and Rauf are seen sharing some tidbits about the country with the two Australians. In their tweet, PCB wrote:

"Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf offered souvenirs and some interesting facts about Pakistan to Australians and fellow BBL players Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis ahead of tomorrow's semi-final in Dubai."

Wasim and Rauf were seen explaining to the two Australians that their Prime Minister is former captain Imran Khan. They then proceeded to tell them about scenic attractions and things to do in Pakistan. The duo also informed Zampa and Stoinis that while cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan, their national sport is hockey.

The video was shared a day after Cricket Australia announced that their men's team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years next March.

Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, as many ODIs and one T20 International (T20I) in their tour of Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan and Australia to face off in tense semi-final clash

While Pakistan and Australia will be excited for the latter's tour next year, the two teams have a T20 World Cup semi-final to navigate first on Thursday (November 11). The Men in Green and the Aussies are set to face off in Dubai in what is expected to be a close contest.

Pakistan were dominant in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, winning all their matches in Group 2. Their convincing victories against India and New Zealand saw them earn the 'favourites' tag.

The Men in Green's openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in brilliant form, while there have also been good contributions from the likes of Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have proved to be dangerous with the ball for them at this year's T20 World Cup.

Australia, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a hammering against England, but won their other four matches in the Super 12 stage. The Aussies look in good nick heading into the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

They will be buoyed by the return to form of openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, while Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood have shone with the ball.

