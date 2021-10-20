T20 World Cup 2021: "Importance of Kane Williamson as a batsman is more crucial than his captaincy" - Simon Doull 

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull places more importance on Kane Williamson's batting over his captaincy responsibilities at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps skipper will have an important role to play at the global event considering his ability to play spin.

Doull elaborated on how New Zealand's chances hinge on Williamson, with the skipper being the best player of spin in the batting unit. Doull also reckons the team will value Williamson's batting ability ahead of his leadership skills. While speaking on Deep Dasgupta's channel, Doull said:

"Importance of Kane Williamson -the batsman, I think is crucial. His captaincy will take care of itself, he's got good leaders, experienced players around him in that T20 squad. His runs are vitally important for New Zealand, lot of teams have picked spinners, his ability to play spin is brilliant."

Kane Williamson did not look in the best of touch in the second leg of IPLL 2021. SRH also finished last under his captaincy after the Kiwi took over from David Warner during the first leg.

Kane Williamson and New Zealand have a good squad for the T20 WC: Deep Dasgupta

Former India captain Deep Dasgupta outlined the potential of the New Zealand team led by Kane Williamson. He feels the team have a solid bowling unit and a dependable top-order but expressed concern over the middle-order. Dasgupta said:

"New Zealand have been consistent in ICC events. Have gone under the radar at times. There might be not many big names, but they are a solid outfit. I think they have a good bowling unit. They have experience in Boult and Southee, express pace in Milne and Ferguson so there is variety, even in the spin bowling. Top order batting is also good. But the real concern is the middle order, there is no experience and rhythm."

The Kiwi side have been drawn alongside India, Pakistan and Afghanistan with two more teams who are yet to enter from the Qualification stage. New Zealand made it to the semi-finals in the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup but lost to England.

The previous edition and the very first edition of the T20 World Cup mark the two occasions where the Kiwis have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

