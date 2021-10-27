T20 World Cup 2021: Wasim Jaffer gives epic response to Michael Vaughan in Twitter banter

England beat Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12s to all but seal a spot in the semi-finals today.

Following the convincing win, which came on the back of a thrashing of defending champions West Indies, former India opener Wasim Jaffer praised Eoin Morgan's men for a "clinical" performance.

In a cheeky comment, he also asked former England captain Michael Vaughan if they were now the favorites for the T20 World Cup.

"Another clinical win by @ECB_cricket. They look so strong at the moment. England favorites to win the cup @MichaelVaughan?" he tweeted.

Vaughan had, before the start of the T20 World Cup, predicted that India would win the tournament.

Responding to Jaffer, Vaughan wrote:

"Pakistan after they hammered the outright favorites India Wasim .."

Jaffer then came up with a peach of a response.

What is the joke, you ask? Well, Vaughan has recently had a habit of calling a team favorites for a contest, with the said team going on to eventually lose.

This is just the latest episode in the Twitter banter between Jaffer and Vaughan, which has been ongoing since India's Test series Down Under late last year, when the former had backed Australia to pull off a whitewash.

India went on to win the rubber 2-1.

T20 World Cup: England spinners pave way for victory over Bangladesh

England's tweakers spun a web around Bangladesh on Wednesday to deliver an easy win for the Three Lions.

Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone took two wickets apiece to leave Bangladesh reeling at 83/6. The wickets kept tumbling, and only a brilliant unbeaten cameo of 19 off nine from Nasum Ahmed helped push the Tigers to a respectable total of 124/9.

Tymal Mills finished as the highest wicket-taker with three scalps, as he ran through some of the tailenders at the death.

Jason Roy ensured that England didn't face any hiccups in their chase with his 38-ball 61, which included three sixes and five boundaries. Dawid Malan (28) and Jonny Bairstow (8) guided England home in the 15th over.

England are now top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 table.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar