T20 World Cup 2021 India jersey: When and where to watch Indian cricket team's jersey launch?

The new kit for the Indian cricket team has been one of the biggest talking points of the day. Named the 'Billion Cheers' jersey, the manufacturers have tried their best to try and include a bit of the fans' love for the team in the kit's colors.

Although the jersey has already been revealed, MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team, has planned a big surprise related to the new kit later today.

Five days ago, MPL Sports informed the fans on Instagram that there would be a special event related to the Indian cricket team's new jersey at 10:40 PM IST. on October 13.

"If you are a HUGE Cricket fan like us, this is the moment we've all been waiting for! A jersey reveal like never before. Are you game? Join our Insta Live on 13th October 22:40 hrs & show your support for Team India," the caption of MPL Sports' Instagram post read.

Earlier today, MPL Sports posted another picture on Instagram, stating that the Indian cricket team's jersey will go places "where it has never gone before."

"Jersey reveal done but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost Join our Instagram Live at 10.40pm today for a MASSIVE surprise," the latest post's caption reads.

What can Indian cricket team fans look forward to?

It is pertinent to note that the jersey that has been revealed does not have the T20 World Cup logo on it, meaning this might not be the kit for the competition. Speculation is rife that the official kit sponsors for the Indian cricket team have planned a mega launch event tonight for the new jersey ahead of the T20 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see what the official kit sponsors have in store for the fans when the event kicks off later tonight.

