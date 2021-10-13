T20 World Cup 2021: Indian cricket team's new jersey revealed 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new kit of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming matches on their official Instagram handle earlier today. Like the retro kit, the new jersey has a dark blue shade, but there is a touch of orange on the sides.

The inner collar also has an orange touch, while there is a spiral design of a lighter blue shade in the middle. BCCI posted a photo of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and captain Virat Kohli wearing the new jersey of the Indian cricket team.

Since the logo of the T20 World Cup 2021 is not present on the T-shirt, one cannot say that this will be the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup 2021 jersey. However, it should not be a surprise if Virat Kohli's men wear a similar kit with different logos on it.

The Indian cricket team has been donning a dark blue shade in limited-overs cricket for quite some time. Before the retro kit, India wore a blue jersey with reddish stripes on one shoulder in the T20 format. However, the stripes have been done away with by the new kit designers.

Indian cricket team will play two warm-up matches before T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s

The Indian cricket team will play a couple of warm-up matches before the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 gets underway. The first match is against the England cricket team on October 18.

It will be followed by a game against Australia on October 20. The Indian cricket team will likely debut their new kit in these two fixtures. It will be exciting to see how Virat Kohli and co. perform at the mega event.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee