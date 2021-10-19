T20 World Cup 2021: Sania Mirza plans to take a break from social media on the day of India vs Pakistan clash, Yuvraj Singh says it's a good idea 

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's spouse of Indian origins, Sania Mirza, has revealed that she will be taking a break from social media on the day of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In a clip posted by the Indian tennis star, she stated that she plans to disappear to avoid toxicity on social media during the high-voltage match scheduled for October 24th. Due to her transnational marriage to Pakistani veteran batter Shoaib Malik, Mirza, more often than not, has ended up on the receiving end of abuse from trolls online.

In a reel uploaded on her Instagram account, Mirza cited ‘toxicity’ on social media as the reason for her decision. You can watch the video below:

The video contains text that reads:

"Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day."

Reacting to the reel, which has been captioned “bye,” India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Good Idea." You can check out Yuvraj Singh's comment below:

Since its upload, the video has been watched by over a million people and has garnered more than 54,000 likes on Instagram.

India and Pakistan are set for a monumental clash on October 24 in Dubai

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 5 T20I WC encounters.

The two arch-rivals are set to battle it out in an epic clash at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. This will be the first fixture of Group 2 in Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

Both sides have won their first warm-up game convincingly. While Virat Kohli's side beat England, the Pakistanis smothered the defending champions West Indies on October 18.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, the captains of both nations have put out rather contrasting statements. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli has declared the fixture to be 'just another game', Babar Azam has stated that his side is confident of beating their neighbors for the first time in a World Cup.

India and Pakistan have faced each other on five occasions in T20 WC matches and the former has managed to win all the encounters. It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will end their hoodoo of losing World Cup matches against India, or if Kohli's men will continue their winning streak against their neighbors.

