T20 World Cup 2021: "India will be making it to the final for sure" - Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed Virat Kohli's India to reach the finals of the illustrious ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

The Men in Blues have not the won the T20 World Cup since MS Dhoni & Co. emerged victorious in the inaugural edition back in 2007 in South Africa. Monty Panerar reckons India will be strong favorites going into the competition.

Speaking to the Times of India, Monty Panesar said:

"India are going to be strong favorites. They will be entering the tournament as title favorites. I reckon they will be making it to the final for sure.

"Virat is aiming for an ICC title win as captain. And he won’t leave this chance easily. This will be his last tournament as T20I captain and he is looking hungry for an ICC title."

For the unknown, incumbent captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as captain in the shortest format of the game. The talismanic run-scorer will be desperate to finish his stint on a high by winning the decorated title.

"If India get Babar Azam early, Pakistan batting can fall like house of cards" - Monty Panesar

Babar Azam has led Pakistan from the front

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The hype has been on an all-time high and Monty Panesar believes if India can get Pakistan skipper Babar Azam early, they can easily knock down the rest of the batting order.

"If India bowlers get rid of Babar Azam early, they can destroy Pakistan like a pack (house) of cards," Monty Panesar continued.

The former spinner further added that Pakistan will be under pressure considering India's overall record against the neighbouring country.

"Pakistan are really good on UAE tracks. They have a good bowling lineup with Shaheen Afridi in the side. They have a solid batting lineup with Babar Azam in the side. They have all the basics covered. You just can’t predict Pakistan. Only Pakistan can beat Pakistan.

"On their day, they can beat any team in the world. Pakistan are really motivated this time and wouldn’t spare any team. But India will have an upper hand, considering their overall records against Pakistan. Pakistan will be under pressure, not India," Monty Panesar concluded.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 24).

