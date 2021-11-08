T20 World Cup 2021: "IPL contract is just around the corner for him"- Virender Sehwag on Najibullah Zadran

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has heaped praise on Afghanistan batter Najibullah Zadran after the southpaw smashed a whirlwind 48-ball 73 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Sehwag said he was expecting such a knock from Zadran as he had seen the latter from close quarters during a T10 League a few years ago.

The former cricketer said Zadran is equally good against both pace and spin and an IPL contract may well be in the offing for the young Afghan cricketer.

"I have played alongside him in T10 League so I was expecting such a knock from him. He is brilliant against both pace and spin and I feel an IPL contract is just around the corner for him," said Sehwag.

Wisden @WisdenCricket



A 48-ball 73 when none of his teammates are yet to pass 15.



#T20WorldCup A special performance from Najibullah Zadran!A 48-ball 73 when none of his teammates are yet to pass 15. A special performance from Najibullah Zadran!A 48-ball 73 when none of his teammates are yet to pass 15. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Spsq57CSc1

Zadran was the lone shining light for Afghanistan during the Super-12 fixture. The southpaw took the attack to the New Zealand bowlers with abandon and was a major reason behind his side posting 125 in 20 overs.

"It looked like Najibullah Zadran was batting on a completely different track" - Virender Sehwag

Zadran smashed as many as six fours and three sixes during his 48-ball 73 and the brilliance of his knock can be ascertained from the fact that none of his fellow batters could cross the 15-run mark.

Sehwag said it looked like Najibullah was batting on a completely different strip as opposed to his teammates.

He also pointed to the fact that the left-handed batter cashed in brilliantly against the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, something other sides, including India, failed to do in earlier games.

Zadran was eventually dismissed by Trent Boult in the penultimate over of the innings thanks to a brilliant catch from James Neesham. His wicket ensured Afghanistan missed out on crucial runs in the last few deliveries.

"It looked like he (Najibullah Zadran) was batting on a completely different track compared to other Afghanistan batters. He cashed in brilliantly against the spin duo of Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner. Even in Neesham's first over, he smashed a couple of boundaries," Sehwag said.

Akshat Om @AkshatOM3

Well played Najibullah Zadran 🔥

#NZvAFG Intent man Intent love to see thatWell played Najibullah Zadran 🔥 Intent man Intent love to see that Well played Najibullah Zadran 🔥#NZvAFG https://t.co/Q2WZ81oVvQ

Zadran's knock ultimately proved to be inadequate as New Zealand strolled past the run-chase of 126 to knock both Afghanistan and India out of the tournament.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

