Irfan Pathan names his top two teams for T20 World Cup 2021

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who won the T20 World Cup in 2007, picked the two teams he feels are the strongest in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament.

Originally scheduled to be held in India, the 2021 T20 World Cup was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the group stage done, the remaining games will all be played in the UAE, which also hosted the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The pitches there have so far proved to be slow and spin-friendly.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan wrote ahead of the start of the Super 12 stage:

"Looking at the condition and team strengths, my top 2 teams this T20 World Cup are INDIA AND AUSTRALIA. Would have love to put West Indies in top 2 but I feel they are thin on their bowling department!"

India and Australia, in fact, faced each other in a warm-up game ahead of their respective T20 World Cup campaigns, with the Men in Blue coming out on top in the friendly match.

T20 World Cup: Australia handed tough group

Australia have been pitted against England, South Africa and the West Indies in their Super 12s group. The four teams have been joined by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, making it a formidable challenge for all teams involved.

India, meanwhile, have to contend with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, which is a relatively simpler group.

Australia face South Africa on Saturday in their first Super 12s match, with England taking on the Windies later in the day.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in the first game on Sunday, while India and Pakistan will play out a blockbuster evening game.

