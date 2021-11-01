T20 World Cup 2021: "It didn't look like we once dominated world cricket" - Virender Sehwag utterly disappointed with India's performance

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is unhappy with the way India performed against New Zealand last night in Dubai. The Indian team suffered its second consecutive loss in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Kane Williamson's team beat the Men in Blue by eight wickets. While Virender Sehwag conceded that losing is a part of the sport, he is disappointed because India went down yesterday without giving a proper fight.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag said:

"I'm utterly disappointed with India's performance because losing is one aspect but losing in such manner without a fight is disappointing. Body language was not good at all and it didn't look like we once dominated world cricket."

India received an invitation to bat first from Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in Dubai. Virat Kohli surprised the cricket universe by changing the team's top order. The experiment did not work as India were down to 48/4 in 10.1 overs.

Contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took the total past 100. However, the 111-run target was not enough for the Indian bowlers to help their team win.

There were 2 changes in the Indian team but no changes in India's fortunes: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag mentioned how Virat Kohli's habit of losing tosses impacted the Indian cricket team's chances. Kohli lost yet another crucial toss last night as India were forced to bowl second in dewy conditions. The former Indian opener also added that even though Kohli made a couple of changes to the playing XI, there was no change in the team's fortune.

"Every toss has a 50-50 probability at the start, but Kohli's toss winning probability is a disappointing phase," Virender Sehwag said. "There were 2 changes in the Indian team but no changes in India's fortunes."

India will play their next match against Afghanistan on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the Men in Blue can end their losing streak.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee