T20 World Cup 2021: "Jasprit Bumrah best choice for India's vice-captain" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag believes Jasprit Bumrah is the "best choice" to be the team's vice-captain in the near future. The former India batter feels the 27-year-old fast-bowler is a better choice than both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the role because of his consistency across all three formats.

Virat Kohli is slated to relinquish T20I captaincy after today's match against Namibia. While current white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to take over the job for the next two years - which will include a T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup - there's not much clarity on his successor.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on the subject, Virender Sehwag threw his weight behind Jasprit Bumrah, saying:

"You make your captain or vice-captain someone who plays all three formats. So there can't be a better option than Jasprit Bumrah among players who play all three formats. No doubt, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, among others, are certainly there but do they play all three formats or will they do so in the future? Will they be able to perform as consistently as Jasprit Bumrah?"

Virender Sehwag noted that Indian cricket haven't seen many bowler-captains or vice-captains since Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. He believes Jasprit Bumrah has the right skillset to alter that pattern. The former opener said:

"There have been very few such occasions in Indian cricket, perhaps Kapil Dev was the only fast-bowler who captained and then Anil Kumble became captain as a bowler. Apart from these, there hasn't been any other name of a fast-bowler or spinner becoming the captain or being good enough for being a captain or vice-captain... But in today's day and age, I think Bumrah could be the best choice for vice-captaincy."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup 2021:



Overs - 18.4

Wickets - 7

Average - 13.57

Economy - 5.08

Strike Rate - 16

Best bowling figure - 2/10



Best player for India in this tournament. Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup 2021:Overs - 18.4Wickets - 7Average - 13.57Economy - 5.08Strike Rate - 16Best bowling figure - 2/10Best player for India in this tournament.

While Jasprit Bumrah has been a part of the leadership groups of both India and Mumbai Indians for the past five years, he has no experience of captaining an international or IPL team. But many observers believe he has the right understanding of the game and mindset to lead India on the biggest stage.

Jasprit Bumrah can be the vice-captain for anyone, not just Rohit Sharma: Virender Sehwag

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



A change of pace does wonders and gets him the scalp of David Wiese.



#T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | bit.ly/3BThAeT Excellent from Bumrah 👏A change of pace does wonders and gets him the scalp of David Wiese. Excellent from Bumrah 👏A change of pace does wonders and gets him the scalp of David Wiese. #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | bit.ly/3BThAeT https://t.co/tNUl8oXIZn

Further, Virender Sehwag said the BCCI might not make Rohit Sharma the captain at all and instead go with a younger leader. In this case, too, Sehwag said, Bumrah would be the ideal candidate for vice-captaincy.

Virender Sehwag asserted:

"When he'll become and play as the vice-captain, he'll get groomed to right? And whoever the selectors make the captain, Jasprit Bumrah can be his vice-captain. It's not necessary that Rohit Sharma will be the captain. But Bumrah can certainly be the vice-captain."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The suspense on the next leader will end soon, with the BCCI likely to announce squad for India's home series against New Zealand - which will start on November 17 - in the coming days.

Edited by Samya Majumdar