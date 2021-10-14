T20 World Cup 2021: "KL Rahul is the pillar and the guys can build a team around him" - Brett Lee 

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has opined that Team India should make KL Rahul the "pillar" around whom the team should look to build their innings. He feels that doing this will help ease the pressure on skipper Virat Kohli during the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The Bengluru-born batsman had a remarkable IPL 2021 season. KL Rahul is still the highest run-getter in the competition with 626 runs in just 13 matches and holds the Orange Cap. However, his side, the Punjab Kings, were eliminated from the tournament after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Next on the list for the Orange Cap is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 603 runs in 15 matches and still has the finale to play tomorrow.

Rahul's exceptional form was the reason why the Australian legendary pacer was in awe of him. While speaking with Foxsports.com.au, Brett Lee backed Rahul to become the leading run-scorer in the World Cup. He mentioned:

"I've backed KL Rahul to get the most runs in the competition. I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he's the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs."

The 44-year old, Brett Lee, expressed that making KL Rahul the focal point in the batting line-up would allow Virat Kohli to play his natural game.

"It allows Kohli to just play his natural game. And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it's probably his last crack at it so he'll want to go out on a high."

"I reckon this is probably one of the best squads," - Brett Lee on the Australian World Cup T20 squad

The former cricketer-turned commentator also expressed his views on the 15-member Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. Brett Lee feels that Australia, who have endured a poor run in the shortest format of the game, have picked one of their best-ever squads.

"I reckon this is probably one of the best squads that we've had. I'm very patriotic, I want Australia to win and I think they can, but India will definitely be in the final and I think Australia has their best chance," Brett Lee added.

While India and Australia are drawn in different groups for the T20 World Cup, the two sides will play a warm-up match in Dubai on October 20.

