T20 World Cup 2021: “Kohli might have to bowl, like in 2016” - Aakash Chopra points out India’s biggest headache

Aakash Chopra reckons that if Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl at all during the T20 World Cup 2021, India could find themselves in big trouble. Pandya did not bowl at all during the entire IPL 2021 and there is no clarity over when he will start bowling during the T20 World Cup.

In case, the 28-year-old plays as a pure batter, India will be forced to go in with five bowlers in their T20 World Cup games, without a proper sixth bowling option. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can turn their arms over, but that is not expected to benefit India much at the T20 World Cup.

Discussing the Pandya situation on his YouTube channel, Chopra agreed that it is India’s biggest headache ahead of their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The former Indian batter commented:

“Hardik Pandya not bowling is a big concern because India will have to go in with only five bowlers and won’t have a sixth option. Virat Kohli might have to bowl, like in 2016. That is something that is going to hurt India. If Hardik can somehow start bowling a few overs, it will be very good for India. In T20s, you want that extra bowling option up you sleeve.”

Following the end of Mumbai Indians’ (MI) campaign in IPL 2021, skipper Rohit Sharma conceded that Pandya hadn’t bowled a single ball. On Wednesday, speaking ahead of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up clash against Australia, Rohit hinted that Pandya “should be ready by the start of the tournament”.

“They have hardly played any international cricket” - Aakash Chopra on India’s leg-spin options for the T20 World Cup 2021

BCCI @BCCI #T20WorldCup 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia ! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏 #INDvAUS 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/CKL9oK7yI6

India have picked two leg-spinners in Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. While Varun has played three T20Is, Chahar has featured in one ODI and five T20Is.

According to Chopra, the inexperience of the two spinners could come back to haunt India. He explained:

“India will go in with at least one highly inexperienced spinner in most of the matches - Varun Chakravarthy or Rahul Chahar. They have hardly played any international cricket. So, I see that as a problem.”

The 44-year-old also opined that he doesn’t see Ravichandran Ashwin being picked ahead of the two leggies. He explained:

“I only see Ravichandran Ashwin playing if India go in with three spinners or there are too many left-handers in the opposition. (Ravindra) Jadeja will definitely play. He has grown in stature as a bowler but he is not your gun T20 bowler.”

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by taking on Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

