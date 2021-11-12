T20 World Cup 2021: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough on-field umpires for final, Nitin Menon named third umpire

Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the 2021 T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Nitin Menon has been named the third umpire.

Kumar Dharmasena has been selected as the fourth umpire, while Ranjan Madugalle will be the match umpire.

Richard Kettleborough was one of the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan, while Erasmus officiated in the other semi-final between New Zealand and England. Nitin Menon was the TV umpire for the New Zealand-England game.

New Zealand and Australia battle for maiden T20 World Cup crown

The T20 World Cup will have a new champion, with neither of the finalists New Zealand and Australia having won the trophy before.

New Zealand finished second in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, starting off with a defeat to Pakistan but then going on a four-match winning streak.

In the semi-final in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand chased down 167 against England in a dramatic finish with an over to spare.

Daryl Mitchell hit 72* off 47 while Jimmy Neesham smashed 27 off 11 to take the Kiwis into the final.

This is New Zealand's third final in an ICC tournament in as many years, having lost to England in the 2019 World Cup final and then beaten India to claim the inaugural World Test Championship title earlier this year.

Australia, meanwhile, completed a thrilling run-chase of their own to join their trans-Tasman rivals in the final.

Pakistan scored 176/4 thanks to half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan. David Warner kept Australia ticking despite the loss of wickets at the other end before falling for 49 off 30.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade took the Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners in the final few overs to help Australia chase down the target in 19 overs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wade hit three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi to win the match for Australia, finishing on 41 off 17. Stoinis scored 40 off 31.

Edited by Arvind Sriram