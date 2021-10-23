T20 World Cup 2021: Miserable West Indies crumble to 55 all out against England, suffer 6-wicket defeat

West Indies put up a disastrous batting effort against England, crumbling to 55 in 14.2 overs on Saturday. Sent into bat after losing the toss in Match 14 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, the defending champions put up an embarrassing display.

Only one Windies batter, Chris Gayle (13), reached double figures. Leggie Adil Rashid ended with sensational figures of 4 for 2, while Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills helped themselves to two wickets each. England lost four wickets in the chase but got home with 70 balls to spare.

The story of the match was West Indies’ Netherlands-like collapse. Having opened his account with a six, opener Evin Lewis (6) perished to a brilliant catch by Moeen off Chris Woakes’ bowling in the second over. He miscued a slower delivery towards mid-off, where Moeen tracked the ball and ran backwards to complete a wonderful catch.

Moeen was in action again in the next over, this time as a bowler. Lendl Simmons (3) tried to take him on but only managed to smash one straight into the hands of deep midwicket. There was hope for West Indies briefly as Gayle picked two fours off Woakes. After punching a length ball past extra cover for four, he slapped the next one past backward point.

The fifth over of the West Indies innings began with Shimron Hetmyer punishing Moeen for two consecutive fours. After lifting the first ball over mid-on, he chipped the next one inside-out over extra cover. Unfortunately for West Indies, that was it as far as their period of domination was concerned.

Hetmyer fell in the same over to Moeen, dragging a flat delivery to mid-on. Off the last ball of the powerplay, West Indies lost Gayle as well. The veteran left-hander was late on his pull off Mills and skied the ball towards midwicket, where Dawid Malan took another good catch running backwards.

Dwayne Bravo’s (5) promotion did not work as he slashed a short and wide ball to backward point off Chris Jordan. This time Jonny Bairstow plucked a smart low catch as West Indies lost half their side for 37. The IPL may have ended but Nicholas Pooran’s (1) horror run continued as his attempted drive off Mills ended up as a nick behind the wickets.

Andre Russell’s innings lasted two balls as he was bowled through the gate by a Rashid slider. The West Indies all-rounder failed to pick the variation and was cleaned all ends up. The England leggie had a field day, adding three more to his tally as West Indies were completely rattled.

Kieron Pollard (6) hit one straight down the throat of long-on. Obed McCoy (0) also holed out attempting a slog. In a sense, the innings came to an apt end when Ravi Rampaul (3) was castled going for an ungainly heave.

England make heavy weather of small chase

England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy began confidently in the chase of 56. After Buttler helped himself to a boundary each in the first two overs, Roy began the third over by whacking Akeal Hosein for a maximum over extra over.

West Indies avoided a 10-wicket ignominy as Ravi Rampaul dismissed Roy (11) with a slower ball. The England opener lobbed a catch off a leading edge towards short midwicket. Bairstow came in and helped himself to consecutive fours off Rampaul. He fell in the next over to Hosein, chipping a catch back to the bowler off an inside edge.

West Indies delayed the inevitable as Moeen (3) was run out following a horrible mix-up with Buttler. The England keeper-batter dabbed a ball towards short third man and said no but Moeen kept running. Sent back, he was way short of his crease.

England lost a fourth as Hosein pulled off a sensational caught and bowled. Liam Livingstone (1) closed the bat face too early and sent a leading edge back towards the bowler. Hosein flew to his left and completed a brilliant take. The decision was referred but the soft signal of out stayed.

Buttler (24*), belatedly, hit the winning runs, smacking Kieron Pollard for four as England brought up victory in 8.2 overs.

England vs West Indies: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Rashid was too good for West Indies on the day, although the batters played their part by going for shocking slogs. The England leggie sent back Pollard and Russell before ripping out the tail.

Before Rashid, Moeen and Mills got key wickets at the start to rock West Indies’ top and middle order. Both ended up with two scalps each.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Hosein claimed two wickets to delay England’s victory.

Moeen was named Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling effort and a terrific catch.

