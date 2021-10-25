T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: [Watch] Mohammad Rizwan plays the exact shots he practised in training

Pakistan's star opener Mohammad Rizwan played a sumptuous knock of 79* in 55 deliveries to help his side sail over the finish line against India on Sunday. In his match-winning innings, the 29-year-old dispatched every Indian bowler to different corners of the ground.

Rizwan displayed a variety of shots against a formidable Indian bowling unit. However, it was fascinating to see the Pakistani wicket-keeper practice the same shots well before the all-important encounter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on its official Twitter account where the right-hander was seen practicing his batting shots before the match against India. Rizwan made full use of the practice session and executed his shots faultlessly. The video was captioned:

"Dream. Visualise. Execute. Mohammad Rizwan's masterpiece started well before a ball was bowled."

You can watch the video below:

The opener commenced his innings with a subtle flick of his pads against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He then rolled his wrists over to deep square-leg for a maximum. Rizwan, who is stronger on the on-side, played a few brilliant drives and cut shots against the spinners as well.

It was a stellar performance from a side that played their last T20I on July 31 this year.

Babar Azam and Co. end Pakistan's hoodoo against India in World Cups

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The Babar Azam-led side created history last night when they ended Pakistan's 12-match losing streak against India in the ICC World Cup.

After opting to bowl first, Pakistan's bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, created havoc in the Indian batting order. The left-arm pacer bowled two impressive deliveries to dismiss Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first spell.

Despite Virat Kohli's displaying great valor in the middle, Pakistan restricted the Indians to a gettable score of 151 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan's two world-class openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, played match-winning innings of 79* and 68* runs respectively. The duo spared none of the Indian bowlers, eventually handing India a humiliating defeat with ten wickets and 13 balls remaining.

The Men in Green will look to build on their brilliant performances when they face New Zealand in their next fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 26 in Sharjah.

