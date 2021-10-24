T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after India vs Pakistan (updated) 

On a day of two Asian derbies in the T20 World Cup 2021, Sri Lanka and Pakistan came out on top against Bangladesh and India, respectively. Dasun Shanaka's team trounced Bangladesh by five wickets, which was followed by Babar Azam and co registering a clinical ten-wicket win over arch-rivals India.

Mohammad Naim's attacking 52-ball 62 and Mushfiqur Rahim's vintage 57 off 37 balls helped Bangladesh put up 171-4 in the first innings. Naim now has 126 runs in the tournament, going past the Netherland's Max O'Dowd to sit at the top of the run-scoring chart. Rahim's run tally in the tournament has soared to 106, which is fifth-best.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah could only contribute ten runs apiece. Shakib retained his third rank, while the Bangladesh captain slipped one position to ninth. Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh's total with seven balls to spare, courtesy of Bhanuka Rajapaksa's game-changing 53 in the lower order. The knock brought him up to tenth in the run-scoring chart in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India and Pakistan played their first game of the tournament. So despite three half-centuries in the game, none of them made it to the top ten in the run-scoring chart. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's near-perfect partnership helped Pakistan chase down India's total of 152 in just 17.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter contributed a busy 55-ball 75, while the Pakistan captain complemented his opening partner with a composed 52-ball 68.

Rizwan is now up to 16th in the run-scoring chart, with Azam not too far behind at 20th. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's responsible 49-ball 57 was all India had in terms of any silver lining in the match. The Indian captain is 24th in the run-scoring table at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan retains top spot in wickets table

There was not much movement in the tournament's bowling charts. Shakib took two more wickets to maintain his top spot. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara's one wicket helped him edge past teammate Maheesh Theekshana, who didn't play the game, to second.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Mustafizur Rahman went wicketless, but managed to maintain their fifth and eighth positions, respectively.

In Dubai, Shaheen Shah Afridi's magical spell of 3-31 got him on the chart. He's now the 26th-ranked bowler in the T20 World Cup wicket-taking chart. No Indian bowler took a wicket in the game, so none of them are in the chart yet. You can see the complete chart here.

