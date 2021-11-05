T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after New Zealand v Namibia and India v Scotland (Updated)

New Zealand and India played as everyone expected them to in the T20 World Cup on Saturday, showing off some classy performances to trounce Namibia and Scotland respectively.

In the first match, New Zealand got off to an awry start but regained momentum to conclude with a total of 163-4. Opening batter Martin Guptill wasn't among the top-scorers, but his run-a-ball 18 helped him enter the top-10 list for the most runs table. He's now placed 10th with a total tally of 148 runs from four games and is also the lead scorer for the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup so far.

In reply, Namibia could only muster 111 runs, falling short by 52. Michael van Lingen top-scored with 25, but it was all-rounder David Wiese who gained the most in the most runs table of the T20 World Cup. The former South African international collected 16 runs - jumping two spots to now sit at no.4 in the rankings.

The India-Scotland game was a low-scoring one as the minnows were bowled out for just 85 in the first innings.

Opener George Munsey was by far the best performer from Scotland as he raced his way to a 19-ball 24 before getting outfoxed by a slower one from Mohammed Shami. Munsey is now the top run-getter for Scotland and currently sits in the 14th spot with 135 runs from seven games.

The Indian openers went a step ahead in the second innings, with KL Rahul scoring a jaw-dropping half-century - 50 off 19 balls - and Rohit Sharma chipping in with a 16-ball 30. As a result, Rahul became the 12th ranked batter in the most runs table of the T20 World Cup with 140 runs, followed by Rohit in 24th place with 118 runs.

You can see the complete most runs standings here.

T20 World Cup 2021: Trent Boult barges into top-10 of most wickets chart

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Friday. (PC: ICC)

Meanwhile, in the bowling sphere, Trent Boult became the first New Zealand bowler to reach the top-10 of the most wickets table in the T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer did the job of cleaning up the Namibian tale on Friday and ended up with two neat wickets. He's now stationed in sixth spot with eight scalps beside his name.

Namibia's top wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far, Jan Frylinck, didn't play today, resulting in him slipping from 10th to 12th spot in the most wickets chart.

In the second match, only Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal were able to pick up a wicket each for Scotland. Consequently, Wheal helped himself to the no.9 spot in the table, with Watt jumping to the 20th rank.

For India, it was Shami and Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show as far as the most wickets table is concerned. While Bumrah took the first and final wicket of the innings, Shami gave a befitting reply to his trollers with a magnificent three-wicket spell.

Shami is now the top-ranked Indian pacer in the T20 World Cup with six wickets. He's ranked 26th. Bumrah, who became India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is is now ranked 37th.

You can see the complete most wickets standings here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar