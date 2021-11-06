T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand are a very good side, but one shouldn't take anything away from Afghanistan" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner believes that New Zealand are a formidable unit. However, one must also not rule out the chances of Afghanistan trumping the Kiwis in their highly-anticipated clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 40-year-year noted that Afghanistan have played a lot of international cricket in recent times. Moreover, their players will also benefit from their experience of playing in the Indian Premier League.

For team India to qualify for the semifinals, it becomes imperative for Afghanistan to win against New Zealand in their Super 12's fixture on Sunday. Furthermore, Virat Kohli and co. will also have to emerge victorious in their match against Namibia to advance further in the multi-nation tournament.

Kaneria feels that one should not take any team lightly, especially when it comes to T20 cricket. He suggested that Namibia could also upset India, as the game could change at any moment in the shortest format. Here's what he said:

"Afghanistan play a lot of International cricket. Several of their boys also play in the IPL. New Zealand are a very good side, but one shouldn't take anything away from Afghanistan. But why even take Namibia lightly? I don’t understand why any team should be taken lightly. They have nothing to lose. They will come out and give it their best shot. Anything can happen here. The game can change at any moment."

The Kane Williamson-led side will lock horns with Afghanistan on Sunday, November 7. Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed stadium will host the high-octance encounter between the two cricketing nations.

"Afghanistan batters struggle to perform on big grounds" - Danish Kaneria

The ex-cricketer pointed out that Afghanistan does not have batsmen who can clear the ropes in bigger grounds. He reckoned that they often perish while trying to play the big shots at such venues.

However, he predicted that Afghanistan will have a major advantage if the strip in Abu Dhabi is conductive for spin bowling. The likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi could make things difficult for New Zealand on a spin-friendly wicket, as per Kaneria.

Here's what he said:

"Afghanistan batters struggle to perform on big grounds. They are unable to hit big shots and instead get out in the process. But if the track is made for spin, then Afghanistan will manage. But it will be tough for New Zealand," - he added

If New Zealand manage to secure a victory against Afghanistan, then they will directly qualify for the semifinals. Afghanistan also have a chance to move forward to the next stage and hence, their upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought battle.

