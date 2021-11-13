Tim Seifert likely to replace injured Devon Conway for New Zealand in T20 World Cup final 

New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert will step up in place of injured Devon Conway in Sunday's highly anticipated final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Black Caps received a massive blow two days before the final after Conway was ruled out with a freak injury. Seifert, who played in New Zealand's campaign opener against Pakistan, revealed the opportunity to play in the summit clash was a big boost for him.

Speaking to stuff.co.nz, Tim Seifert said:

"When you're not playing, when you're one of the reserve players, you're always ready to go and preparing like you are going to play, because unfortunately injuries do happen, that's just sport."

"It's very unfortunate for Devon, we're gutted for him, but at the end of the day sometimes that's sport and little things like that happen," he added.

For those who aren't aware, Devon Conway suffered a strange injury during the semi-final tie against England. He hit his bat in anguish after getting out during a crucial moment of the run chase. Scans later revealed that he broke his right-hand fifth metacarpal and has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

"I've prepared well" - New Zealand's Tim Seifert ahead of the big clash

The 26-year-old cricketer is expected to slot into the lower order in Conway's absence. Tim Seifert, who has gained significant experience playing in T20 leagues across the globe, believes it will help in the biggest event.

"It's probably been the last year, two years, even beyond that, getting ready for these big events," he continued.

"I've had a pretty good period leading into this competition, with the experience of playing overseas and being around big environments, which has helped, especially in these conditions. I've prepared well and whatever team we put out there, I think everyone will be ready," Tim Seifert concluded.

Both Australia and New Zealand will eye their maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

