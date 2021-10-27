T20 World Cup 2021: "New Zealand vs. India match will probably decide which team will be eliminated" - Zaheer Khan

Former ODI Cricket World Cup winner Zaheer Khan has opined that the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture between New Zealand and India is a virtual eliminator.

Pakistan have defeated both India and New Zealand in their first two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Since only two teams will qualify from one group for the semifinals, losing one more match will reduce India or New Zealand's chances significantly.

Speaking on Cricbuzz Live Hindi after the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, Zaheer Khan said:

"New Zealand vs. India match will probably decide which team will be eliminated because both teams have lost a match and now will play against each other. Everyone was saying this is an easy group, but this is a tricky group. India need to win their match against New Zealand at any cost. Otherwise, it will be very challenging for them."

New Zealand and India are scheduled to meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 31. India will be keen to record their first-ever T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand and inch a step closer to the next round.

I think Pakistan have secured a place in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals: Ashish Nehra

Pakistan have four points from two matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Speaking on the same show, former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra analyzed Pakistan's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. He believed that the Men in Green were through to the next round, having defeated India and New Zealand.

"More or less you can say that Pakistan are through to the semifinals. T20 World Cup qualification works in this way only. If you win two matches, that too against New Zealand and India, I don't think there could have been a better start. So, I think Pakistan have secured a place in the semifinals," Ashish Nehra said.

Pakistan will play their next T20 World Cup 2021 match against Afghanistan on October 29 in Dubai.

Edited by Aditya Singh