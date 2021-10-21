T20 World Cup 2021: "No one had an idea where to bowl" - Aakash Chopra on Rassie van der Dussen's blazing knock against Pakistan

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lauded South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen for his outstanding century against Pakistan. Dussen played brilliantly against a formidable Pakistani bowling attack in their warm-up fixture on Wednesday.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that Pakistan's bowling may have got exposed after the South African swashbuckler's onslaught. He also suggested that 170 should not be considered a match-winning score in UAE conditions.

"When Rassie van der Dussen started hitting, no one had an idea where to bowl. There is some dew for sure, but I think Pakistan's bowling has been exposed a little. Their bowling unit is not bad and they have plenty of options,"

The Pakistani batters did put up a strong showing to post an impressive total of 186 in their clash against South Africa. However, Rassie van der Dussen took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners to help his side secure a stunning last-ball victory in the game.

The talented right-hander slammed 101* runs from just 51 deliveries. He enthralled viewers by smashing four stunning sixes and ten fours during his stay at the crease.

"Pakistan should be a little worried" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Hafeez's batting form

The veteran batsman managed to score just 13 runs off 14 deliveries against South Africa. Notably, he also failed to fire during the team's first warm-up match against the West Indies and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Chopra, in his video, also pointed out that Hazeef's poor outings could be a cause for worry for the Pakistan team. However, he praised Asif Ali for his impactful cameo towards the end. He helped his team finish with a flurry by scoring 32 runs from 18 balls. Aakash Chopra commented:

"Mohammad Hafeez has not been among the runs in both matches. Pakistan should be a little worried. Shoaib Malik also scored some runs, but Asif Ali played better than him. He played really well."

Pakistan are slated to open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals India. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

