T20 World Cup 2021: "NZ was deserving, India paid price for their mistakes" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag believes the New Zealand team was deserving of a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, while India were eliminated early because of their own mistakes.

New Zealand secured fourth spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals yesterday by defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets. Even if India record a big win against Namibia tonight, the Men in Blue have no chance of qualifying for the next round.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com, Virender Sehwag opined that the Kiwis deserved a place in the next round because of the way they have played in the tournament so far. He also pointed out how the New Zealand team broke a billion hearts once again.

"New Zealand was deserving (of a place in the semifinals)," he said. "India had to pay the price for their mistakes. In the previous six ICC events, India were the semifinalists, but this time, they couldn't reach the semifinals. And, after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan yesterday, Indian fans were like this (Virender Sehwag shared a crying meme)."

India currently have the best net run rate in Group 2 of the Super 12 round but they only have four points from four matches. Had Afghanistan defeated New Zealand yesterday, India would have stayed alive in the competition.

India will play against New Zealand later this month

Team India will have a chance to avenge their defeat against New Zealand soon as the Kiwis will visit India for three T20Is and two Test matches after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Thus, Virat Kohli and Co. will have the golden opportunity to end their losing streak against New Zealand in ICC tournament matches.

