T20 World Cup 2021: "Pakistan have reciprocated the fans' support with the kind of performances that you can see" - Saeed Ajmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal hailed the national team for their impressive performances at the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup. Ajmal lauded the Men in Green for repaying the faith of their fans by delivering as per expectations.

Pakistan became the first team to seal a semi-final spot in the ongoing T20 World Cup, winning all four games. Babar Azam and co. have registered convincing victories over formidable outfits like India and New Zealand as all their departments have clicked in unison.

Saeed Ajmal thinks New Zealand and England withdrawing from Pakistan tours earlier motivated the fans to get behind the team. He stated that it further acted as an incentive for Pakistan.

"Because of New Zealand and England cancelling the tours, the whole of Pakistan is behind the cricket team. And the team has reciprocated the support with the kind of performances that you can see," the 44-year old told Cricket Pakistan.

The decision by New Zealand and England to abandon their Pakistan tour at the last minute sparked outrage from the PCB. Ramiz Raja, who had just stepped in as chairman of the board, urged the national team to convert their anger into world-class performances on the field.

"Pakistan team has made the country proud" - Saeed Ajmal

Ajmal feels Pakistan have already made the nation proud and hopes to see the same consistency moving forward.

"Even if Pakistan doesn't win, they have made the country proud. Hope this energy and enthusiasm continues even after the World Cup," the Faisalabad-born former cricketer added.

With different players stepping up in all four matches, Pakistan look primed to go the distance and lift their second T20 World Cup. The pace trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali have been impressive as has the opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The efforts of Asif Ali have also been notable as he led Pakistan to wins over Afghanistan and New Zealand with some incredible hitting in the slog overs.

