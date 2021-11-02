T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan vs Namibia: Who won yesterday's match?

Pakistan confirmed their spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals, easing past Namibia by 45 runs in Match 31 in Abu Dhabi. The victory was Pakistan’s fourth in as many games in the Super 12 as they continued their domination in Group 2.

Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan (79* off 50) and Babar Azam (70 off 49) featured in a 113-run stand for the opening wicket as Pakistan enjoyed themselves at the expense of Namibia’s bowlers. Mohammad Hafeez, who had been short of runs, also scored an unbeaten 32 off 16 as Pakistan finished on an impressive 189 for 2.

Chasing the tough target, Namibia lost Michael van Lingen (4) in the second over. Hasan Ali beat the opener, who attempted a flick, for pace and movement as the ball crashed into the stumps. Pakistan continued to maintain a tight leash on the Namibia batters. In the last over of the powerplay, Stephan Baard gave the chasing side something to cheer about, lofting Haris Rauf for a six over backward square leg.

Baard and Craig Williams batted impressively until a horrible mix-up brought an abrupt end to the former’s innings on 29. Williams worked Hafeez towards deep mid-wicket. Baard wanted a second but was sent back, and a good throw from Rauf caught him short of the crease. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus came in and slammed Shadab Khan for a six down the ground and a four past deep square. The chasing side reached a decent 70 for 2 at the halfway stage.

In the 12th over, Shaheen Afridi dropped Erasmus at long-on off Shadab’s bowling. The Namibia captain fell soon after for 15, clipping a flighted delivery from Imad Wasim to the fielder in the ring on the off-side. Shadab also claimed a wicket with his final ball as Namibia’s resistance began to falter. Williams (40) sliced a floated delivery from the leg-spinner to long-off.

David Wiese remained unbeaten on 43 as Namibia ended on a decent 144 for 5. Although they never threatened the target, Namibia's batters gave a good account of themselves against a quality Pakistan bowling attack.

Azam, Rizwan smash fifties as Pakistan post 189 for 2

Pakistan skipper Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss, stating that he wanted the batters to be tested. And Namibia's bowlers did give the Pakistan openers a tough time at the start.

Ruben Trumpelmann began with a brilliant maiden over and the bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay, conceding only 29. In the fifth over, Rizwan was even adjudged lbw to JJ Smit. But the Pakistan opener reviewed the decision and survived as replays showed the ball to be pitching outside leg.

Azam and Rizwan started opening up gradually as the boundaries started becoming more frequent. The 12th over bowled by Trumpelmann saw 18 runs being scored, with Azam also reaching his fifty in the process. After Rizwan mishit a six over long-on, Azam swung a length ball over extra cover for four and found another boundary by guiding one to fine leg. The Pakistan skipper’s fine innings ended on 70 as he holed out to deep midwicket off a knuckle ball from Wiese.

Fakhar Zaman (5) fell to a spectacular catch by wicketkeeper Zane Green. Zaman attempted to guide a ball from Jan Frylinck through third man, only to get an edge. Green initially went the wrong way, but adjusted quickly and stuck his left hand out to pull off a stunner. Pakistan then promoted Hafeez up the order and he threw his bat around to pick up five boundaries.

Rizwan was on 55 when the last over began, and clobbered Smit for 4,6,4,4,4,2 and finished on 79. After smacking the first ball past mid-off, Rizwan lofted a full toss over deep backward square. Smit attempted changes in pace and in the field setting but nothing worked as the Pakistan opener kept finding gaps with precision.

Pakistan vs Namibia: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Both Azam and Rizwan hit fine fifties. While the former hit seven fours in his knock, the latter smacked eight fours and four sixes. The duo began slowly, but once in their element they were unstoppable, Rizwan in particular.

Williams batted well for Namibia, scoring 40 of 37, while Wiese was unbeaten on 43.

Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his sparkling 79 not out.

