T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Scotland match

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs, with more than nine overs to spare to get their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign off to a flying start. It was pure domination as Afghanistan put in a commanding performance with the bat before their spinners bamboozled the Scotland lineup.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone particularly bright among Afghanistan's stars on the night with a five-wicket haul in his first T20 World Cup match.

Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad got Afghanistan off to a great start before the latter fell for 22 off 15. Zazai went on to make 44 off 30. However, Najibullah Zadran and Ramanullah Gurbaz carried on from where they left off to help Afghanistan post a total of 190/4.

Then, Mujeeb Ur Rahman ensured that Scotland were out of the game before Rashid Khan even bowled a delivery, taking four wickets in the powerplay to leave Scotland reeling at 36/5. He went on to take another one off his final over to finish with figures of 5/20 - the fifth-best in T20 World Cup history.

Rashid Khan helped clean up the tail with four wickets of his own as Scotland were bowled out for 90.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

Afghanistan rocketed up to the top of the Group 2 table in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage with their massive win. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 6.500, which is higher than Pakistan's 0.973. Pakistan, therefore, are second despite a 10-wicket win over India on Sunday.

India are currently fifth in the group, with only Scotland below them although New Zealand and Namibia are yet to play a match.

Tuesday will see South Africa take on West Indies in Group 1. There will be more action from Group 2 as well with Pakistan set to face New Zealand in the second match tomorrow.

England lead Group 1 after all teams in the group played one match each, followed by Sri Lanka and Australia. South Africa are fourth with Bangladesh at fifth and the Windies at the bottom of the table.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar