T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Afghanistan match

India thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday to win their first match of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's 47-ball 74 and KL Rahul's 48-ball 69 laid the platform for India's stunning batting performances. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches. They smashed 35 and 27 respectively off 13 balls each as India registered 210/2 - the largest total in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Rohit and Rahul put on a 140-run stand to get India off to a brilliant start. Rohit hit three sixes and eight boundaries while Rahul hit two maximums and six fours.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were promoted up the order with the openers falling late in the innings. The two delivered with some stunning death-overs hitting.

Pant struck three sixes and hit one boundary. Meanwhile Pandya hit two sixes and four fours each to take India to a commendable total after being put in to bat.

Afghanistan, in return, were restricted to 144/7 after a good bowling performance and scoreboard pressure.

Karim Janat managed to reduce the deficit with his 22-ball 42 and was Afghanistan's highest scorer.

Mohammed Shami was India's best bowler, picking up three wickets for 32.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first T20 International (T20I) since 2017, picked up two wickets. Meanwhile Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja shared one scalp apiece.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India, with a win against Afghanistan, are finally off the mark in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 table.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs to register their second win of the tournament.

India moved up to fourth in the table with one win in three matches. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) moved into the positive with the big victory.

Pakistan lead the T20 World Cup standings and are the only team to have qualified for the semi-finals. They have won all four of their matches.

Afghanistan, despite the heavy defeat, stayed second, while New Zealand remained third. Namibia moved down to fifth, while Scotland stayed at the bottom of the table.

The next matches in Group 2 will see Namibia take on New Zealand and India face Scotland on Friday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thursday will see teams from the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 in action. Australia will take on Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face off against the West Indies.

Edited by Aditya Singh