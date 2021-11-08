T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Namibia match

India beat Namibia by nine wickets to end their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a win on Monday despite knowing they were out of contention for a semi-final berth.

Winning the toss in his final match as India's T20 International (T20I) captain, Virat Kohli opted to field first and restricted Namibia to 132/8.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandra Ashwin struck thrice each while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets.

David Wiese was Namibia's top scorer with his 25-ball 26.

Rohit Sharma got India off to a flying start in their chase and raced away to his second half-century of the tournament. He was eventually dismissed by Jan Frylinck for 56 off 37 deliveries.

KL Rahul guided India to the finish after that along with Suryakumar Yadav. Rahul brought up his third half-century of the 2021 T20 World Cup off 35 deliveries and finished with 54(36) while Suryakumar Yadav scored 25 off 19. India finished the chase in 15.2 overs.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India finished third in the 2021 T20 World Cup n the Super 12 Group 2 table. They managed to make their way up the T20 World Cup standings in the final three matches after losses in their opening games.

Pakistan topped their group while New Zealand finished second. Afghanistan were in fourth place while Namibia finished fifth with one win in the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, Scotland were bottom of the Group 2 table.

The match also saw the end of Namibia's campaign, which saw the associate nation beat the likes of Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland - their first wins in the T20 World Cup.

In Group 1, England were toppers, followed by Australia. South Africa finished third, behind the two top teams only on Net Run Rate.

Sri Lanka finished fourth in the World Cup standings while defending champions West Indies were fifth. Bangladesh were at the bottom of the Group 1 table, failing to win a match in the Super 12 stage.

England will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals while Pakistan will be up against Australia.

The England-New Zealand match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Pakistan and Australia will face off at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

The final of the T20 World Cup will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar