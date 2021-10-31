T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs New Zealand match

New Zealand thrashed India by nine wickets on Sunday to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 points table.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred as New Zealand restricted India to 110/7. Boult took three wickets while Sodhi scalped two as India's batting lineup suffered an embarrassing collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja, with his unbeaten 26, was India's top scorer after Kiwis captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field.

Darryl Mitchell then made short work of the chase, smashing 49 off 34 to take the match away from India, despite Jasprit Bumrah getting Martin Guptill's wicket early. Even though Mitchell fell to Bumrah in the 13th over, it was too little too late for India.

Kane Williamson finished things off for New Zealand, staying unbeaten at 33 off 31 deliveries.

New Zealand won by eight wickets with more than five overs to spare, giving themselves a good Net Run Rate boost.

India have now lost both their matches in the tournament so far and find themselves in big trouble in the T20 World Cup standings.

India remain 5th in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India remain fifth in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 table with two losses in two matches. Their Net Run Rate is -1.609.

Pakistan continue to lead the table, while Afghanistan, who beat Namibia by 62 runs earlier on Sunday, are second with four points in three matches.

Afghanistan won both their matches very convincingly and have their NRR at 3.097.

New Zealand, meanwhile, moved up to third position with Namibia dropping to fourth. The Kiwis have their NRR at 0.765.

Scotland remain at the bottom of the T20 World Cup standings in Group 2.

Afghanistan scored 160/5 against Namibia earlier on Sunday before restricting their opponents to 98/9 in their 20 overs.

New Zealand will face Scotland in their next match on Wednesday, while India will take on Afghanistan later on the same day.

The next match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 will see Pakistan take on Namibia on Tuesday.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

