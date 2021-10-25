T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan opened their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a stunning 10-wicket win against rivals India to go top of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. It was also a historic win for Pakistan as they beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ran through India's openers and then returned to dismiss Virat Kohli at the death to set up the win for Pakistan. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were faultless as they chased down the 152-run target with more than two overs to spare.

Afridi got Pakistan off to a dream start after Babar opted to field, trapping Rohit Sharma LBW for a golden duck in the first over. In his next over, he bowled KL Rahul through the gates.

Suryakumar Yadav looked to put the pressure back on Pakistan, but after playing a few attacking shots, he edged one behind off Hasan Ali.

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli then put on a 53-run stand before the former fell for 39 off 30 to Shadab Khan.

Kohli went on to make 57 off 49, but fell at the death looking to up the scoring rate.

India finished at 151/7. Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of 3/31, while Hasan Ali took two wickets.

Pakistan openers Babar and Rizwan then played brilliantly to finish the chase without any glitches. Rizwan finished on 79 off 55, while Babar scored 68 off 52.

India's position on T20 World Cup 2021 points table

With the win, Pakistan are now top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2. India are second, but only because no other team from the group has played yet.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka chased 172 with five wickets to spare to beat Bangladesh. They moved to second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage behind England.

Australia are third, followed by South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies.

Afghanistan will begin their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign on Monday when they take on Scotland in the second Super 12s Group 2 match.

