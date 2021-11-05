T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Scotland match

India thrashed Scotland by eight wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Friday. Virat Kohli's side chased down the 86-run target in under seven overs to give their net run rate (NRR) a major boost and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah claimed two as Scotland were bowled out for 85. Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with a wicket.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma then went on the attack right from the start. Rohit hit 30 off 16 before being trapped LBW by Bradley Wheal. Rahul brought up his half-century in 18 deliveries before being caught in the deep off the final ball of the Powerplay.

India were 82/2 at that stage and it took only three deliveries in the next over for them to finish off the chase, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting a majestic six.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs to ensure they remained in second position.

Glenn Phillips smashed 39 off 21 and Jimmy Neesham hit a 23-ball 35 in a brutal death-overs display before the bowlers restricted Namibia to 111/7.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets each.

India's position in T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India moved up to third in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 table with their massive win, leapfrogging Afghanistan on NRR. In fact, India now have the best NRR in the group.

New Zealand moved up to second in the T20 World Cup standings, while Pakistan are firmly placed at the top of the group.

Afghanistan are third, with four points, while Namibia are fifth. Scotland remain bottom of the table, having failed to win a single match in the Super 12 stage.

The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday will be key in Group 2. If New Zealand win, they will qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals along with Pakistan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, if Afghanistan win, they will stand a chance of qualifying, depending on India's result against Namibia on Monday. India will have to beat Namibia and finish with a better NRR than Afghanistan to make it to the semis while a loss for the Virat Kohli-led team would see Mohammed Nabi's side march into the final four.

Edited by Arvind Sriram