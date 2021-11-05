T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Sri Lanka match

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 20 runs on Thursday. This ended the defending champions' chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Half-centuries from Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to 189/3 in Abu Dhabi. Later some good bowling from them meant Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 81 went in vain for the Caribbean side.

Nissanke (51) and Asalanka (68) put on a 91-run stand. Then Dasun Shanaka smashed 25 off 14 to power Sri Lanka to a good total after being put in to bat. Kusal Perera also hit a nifty 29 off 21 deliveries.

West Indies lost three wickets in the powerplay before Nicholas Pooran (46) and Hetmyer looked dangerous in their 30-run partnership.

Hetmyer held up one end before going hell for leather at the death, but it was too little too late in the end.

Sri Lanka ended their T20 World Cup campaign with this match. But the team showed good signs for the future with several impressive performers showing their worth in the competition.

In the earlier match, Australia bowled Bangladesh out for 74. They chased down the target in 6.2 overs to give their Net Run Rate (NRR) a major boost in the T20 World Cup standings.

Adam Zampa took his maiden T20 International (T20I) five-wicket haul as the Bangladesh batting lineup crumbled yet again.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch then smashed 40 off 20 to help make short work of the chase as they won with eight wickets to spare.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India's position in the T20 World Cup standings was not affected on Thursday as both matches were from Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

They will be involved against Scotland on Friday after New Zealand's match against Namibia.

In the Group 1 table, England are still firmly on top, with eight points from four matches.

Australia moved into second spot with their win and have six points from four matches. They have a better NRR than South Africa, who also have three wins in four games.

Sri Lanka are fourth, followed by West Indies and then Bangladesh are bottom of the table with no wins in the Super 12 stage.

Edited by Aditya Singh