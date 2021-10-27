T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs New Zealand match

Pakistan beat New Zealand in a tightly-contested match to keep their winning start in the 2021 T20 World Cup going on Tuesday. Haris Rauf shone with four wickets before Asif Ali's onslaught at the death with the help of an anchoring knock from Shoaib Malik helped Pakistan chase down the 135-run target.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was again in great form, and although he picked just the one wicket, he gave very little away and finished with figures of 1/21.

Haris Rauf picked 4/22 and was lethal at the death as New Zealand were restricted to 134/8. Darryl Mitchell and Devon Conway, with 27 each, were New Zealand's top scorers.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam got Pakistan off to a watchful start but the captain fell early to Tim Southee. Fakhar Zaman was soon to depart as well, trapped LBW by Ish Sodhi. Devon Conway then took a blinder of a diving catch to send Mohammad Hafeez packing before Sodhi got Rizwan's wicket to put Pakistan in a spot of bother.

Things got worse for Pakistan when Imad Wasim fell to Trent Boult but Asif Ali then tonked three sixes and a boundary en route to his 12-ball 27. The experienced Malik scored 26 off 20 to guide Pakistan to a five-wicket win.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India remain fifth in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 table with New Zealand just above them on Net Run Rate.

Pakistan, of course, lead the group with two wins in two matches while Afghanistan are second, with their massive win over Scotland on Monday. Afghanistan also have a huge NRR of 6.500, which can be crucial for them in a tight group.

Namibia will play their first match of the Super 12 stage when they take on bottom-placed Scotland on Wednesday. Pakistan's next match will see them take on Afghanistan while New Zealand and India are set to face off on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fine bowling display and a 26-ball 51 from Aiden Markram guided South Africa to a comfortable eight-wicket win over the West Indies, who have now lost both their matches in the Super 12s.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

England, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa have all won two points each in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1. However, the Proteas are the only ones among them to have played two matches.

England lead the table with a Net Run Rate of 3.970. Bangladesh are placed fifth while defending champions West Indies are placed at the bottom, with two defeats in as many matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar