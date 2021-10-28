T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs Namibia match

Namibia continued their dream run in the 2021 T20 World Cup with a win over Scotland in their first match in the Super 12 stage. Scotland never recovered from Ruben Trumpelmann's stunning first over and Namibia eventually went on to win by four wickets.

The left-arm pacer took three wickets in the first over to leave Scotland reeling.

Michael Leask looked to power Scotland to a decent total with his 27-ball 44 and he had some support from opener Matthew Cross (19) and Chris Greaves (25). However, those were the only Scottish players to reach double digits. Scotland eventually made a total of 109/8.

JJ Smit hit 32 off 23 in the second innings as Namibia managed to complete the chase despite losing wickets in regular intervals. Leask also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets for 12 runs in his two overs. However, it wasn't enough to get Scotland off the mark in the Super 12 stage.

India's position in the T20 World Cup 2021 points table

India remain fifth in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage after Wednesday's matches. They lost to Pakistan in their opener and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.973.

Scotland are still behind them, with a much worse NRR thanks to their thrashing by Afghanistan in their opening match. New Zealand, with a slightly better NRR than India's, are fourth, having lost their only match so far to Pakistan as well.

Pakistan top the group, with two wins in two while Afghanistan follow suit in second place and Namibia in third.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face off in the next match of Group 2 on Friday while India and New Zealand are set to play on Sunday. Afghanistan will also take on Namibia earlier on Sunday.

On Thursday, the only match of the day will see Australia take on Sri Lanka in Group 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, England thrashed Bangladesh to consolidate their position on top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 table.

Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills shone with the ball, while Jason Roy hit a quickfire 61 to help England chase 125 in less than 15 overs. Sri Lanka are currently second in Group 1, having won against Bangladesh in their opening match of the round.

Australia are third in the table, followed by South Africa, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar