T20 World Cup 2021 qualification scenarios: How can India make the semifinals after beating Scotland?

India inched a step closer to the semifinals of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 by trouncing Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Men in Blue defeated Scotland by eight wickets and 81 balls to spare.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss on his 33rd birthday and invited Scotland to bat first. The Indian bowlers gave their skipper the perfect birthday gift, allowing Scotland, led by Kyle Coetzer, to score only 85 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets each for the Indian cricket team. Incidentally, both bowlers conceded only 15 runs in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah became India's most successful T20I bowler by taking two wickets in his 3.4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket as well.

Chasing 86 to win, the Indian cricket team got off to a dream start with KL Rahul smashing 50 runs off just 19 deliveries in the powerplay. His opening partner Rohit Sharma aggregated 30 runs off 16 balls as India won in just over six overs.

Despite the win, India will still need other results to go their way in order to qualify for the semifinals. Here are two things that need to happen in Group 2 for the Men in Blue to qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

Condition #1 - Afghanistan beat New Zealand by a small margin

The Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal hopes rely heavily on Afghanistan. If the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit beat New Zealand on Sunday then the Indian cricket team will stay alive in the competition. However, India will hope Afghanistan win by a small margin so that net run rate does not come into play.

If the Black Caps win against Afghanistan, both Asian teams will exit the competition.

Condition #2 - India beat Namibia on Monday

India have the best net run rate in Group 2 so they do not need to worry about that factor when they take on Namibia on Monday.

Virat Kohli's men, however, need to ensure that they beat Namibia in order to finish with six points from six matches. If Afghanistan defeat New Zealand by a narrow margin and India beat Namibia, Virat Kohli's side will reach the semifinals.

Edited by Arvind Sriram