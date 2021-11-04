T20 World Cup 2021: "Rahul bhai has got immense depth of knowledge" - Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Rahul Dravid's appointment

Team India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that Rahul Dravid will bring his vast knowledge to his role as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed Dravid as Ravi Shastri's successor. Shashtri's tenure will come to an end after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Reacting to the development during a media interaction, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"I think Rahul bhai has got immense depth of knowledge and he has got a good vision of anything that he does in his life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards I would say. Having played the game at the highest level, he can contribute to the team's success."

Ashwin further stated that he is looking forward to working with Rahul Dravid in the coming years. He added:

"Rahul bhai has gone through the journey and the grind of the NCA and the India A teams and he knows what's in store and what's in the future. He has played with some of us in the dressing room and he knows all the young boys and I don't think there is anyone better than Rahul bhai. I am really looking forward to his stint and will try to contribute alongside Rahul bhai."

Rahul Dravid has been tipped as the best person to take charge from Ravi Shastri to take Indian cricket forward. However, he will have big shoes to fill considering Shastri's achievements with the side.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach" - Rahul Dravid

A lot will be expected from Rahul Dravid and the former Indian captain is already looking forward to working with the players and staff in the symphony and helping Indian cricket scale new heights. Speaking on the BCCI website, Dravid said:

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr. Shastri, the team has done very well and I hope to work with the team to take this forward."

Rahul Dravid added:

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U-19 and the India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential."

Rahul Dravid's first assignment as the full-time head coach will be against New Zealand.

