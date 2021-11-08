T20 World Cup 2021: "We didn't try to win; these guys are physically and mentally drained" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri on Monday pinned India's torrid T20 World Cup campaign down to a lack of vigor among "physically and mentally drained" players to win games when put under pressure.

The head coach's comments came just ahead of India's final match in the T20 World Cup against Namibia.

Shastri was asked by Ian Bishop to list the lessons India took from the tournament. In reply, he said the Men in Blue would have liked a bigger break after the IPL to have regained that "X-factor".

Shastri said:

"I think first of all it's rest. See I am mentally drained by I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained. You know six months in a bubble and we would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup.

"It's when the big games come and the pressure hits you. You are not that switched on as you should be. It's not an excuse. We take defeat because we are not scared of losing. Because in trying to win, you will lose a game. Here we didn't try to win because that X-factor was missing."

India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches of the tournament. This effectively ruled them out of contention for a semi-final spot, making it their worst ICC tournament since 2012.

However, it will be interesting to see how Ravi Shastri's advice about rest goes ahead after this tournament, especially with India slated to play against New Zealand from November 17.

"Rahul Dravid has inherited a great team" - Ravi Shastri

The match against Namibia is also the last for Ravi Shastri in the capacity of head coach. He will pass the baton to former captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid.

Ravi Shastri said his successor would inherit a "great team" with an equally good leader in Virat Kohli.

"Absolutely. I think in Rahul Dravid they have got a guy, who, I would say has inherited a great team. And I think with his stature and with his experience, he can only raise the bar for this team in time to come because there are still a lot of players here who will play for another three-four years which is very important.

"It's not a team in transition overnight and that will make the biggest difference. Virat is still there, he has done a fantastic job as the leader of the side. In fact, he has been one of the best ambassadors for Test match cricket over the last five years.

"A lot of credit goes to him in the way he's thought about how he wants the team to play the game and how the team has rallied around him."

Looking back at his four-year stint, Ravi Shastri said he has made a difference towards the team's cause. He said the early ouster from the T20 World Cup took nothing away from a "great team."

Ravi Shastri asserted:

"I think it has been fantastic. When I took this job I said in my mind, 'I want to make a difference'. And I think I have. You know, sometimes Bish, in life, it's not all about what you accomplish. It's what you overcome.

"And what these guys have overcome over the last five years, you know the way they have traveled and performed in every corner of the globe, in all formats of the game, will make this, irrespective of what's happened here as one of the great teams in the history of the game.

"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. It's unfortunate that we are out of this tournament but that takes nothing from a great side."

Meanwhile in Dubai, India have reduced Namibia to 42-3 in eight overs after electing to bowl first.

