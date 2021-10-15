T20 World Cup 2021: “Playing spin as if it’s an out-of-syllabus question” - Salman Butt claims Australia will not be a threat in the UAE

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Australia will not pose much of a challenge to the strong Asian sides in the T20 World Cup 2021. Butt claimed the Aussies do not have the arsenal to tackle spin-friendly conditions in the UAE.

A much depleted Australian side stumbled to 1-4 losses in the T20Is during tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. According to Butt, even with a full-strength squad, Aaron Finch’s men are unlikely to make much of an impact in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt predicted that, considering their current form and overall ability, he doesn't see Australia making it to the knockouts. He pointed out:

“Australia have hardly come up with any decent performances in recent times. Considering the conditions in the UAE, they don’t stand a chance in the T20 World Cup. You cannot deny their capability. But looking at their current form, apart from two-three batters, the others are playing spin as if it’s an out-of-syllabus question.”

The 37-year-old added that despite several Australian stars playing in the IPL, it won’t boost the Aussies' chances at the T20 World Cup 2021 too much. He stated:

“Even after playing IPL, they are not able to figure out how to tackle spinners. I was observing Marcus Stoinis in the IPL, and he was not impressive at all. I don’t think Australia will be a threat. Yes, their fast bowlers can dent teams, otherwise the Asian teams will have to play very badly to lose to them.”

Australia are placed alongside England, South Africa and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12 round for the T20 World Cup.

The role of our middle order will be flexible: Australian skipper Aaron Finch

Aussie skipper Aaron Finch has insisted the team will be flexible with the roles of middle-order batters during the T20 World Cup.

Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade are among the contenders for middle-order slots in the Australian team. Finch was quoted as saying by t20worldcup.com:

“The role of our middle order (batters) will all be really flexible.”

Asked about the role of Maxwell, who had an excellent run in the IPL, Finch added:

“It’ll be at some point through the middle overs no doubt. He’s a beautiful striker of the ball, and he is someone who can change momentum of the game really quickly. On wickets that potentially could be a little bit wearing that can be a huge asset. He’ll be adaptable in that middle order. He’ll be in that top handful, no doubt.”

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

